Five ostriches die on same day at Chennai zoo, all birds being monitored

Chennai :

One of the Vandalur's zoo's most successful breeding programmes has been raising and breeding ostriches. The Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur has successfully bred six generations of Common ostriches (Struthio camelus).













The programme started in 2011, when the zoo procured a pair of ostriches from Poultry Research Station in Kattuppakkam that belonged to the animal husbandry department.













The zoo also reported that 19-year-old lioness Kavitha died of old age.















