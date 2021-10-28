Penalty doubled against promoter for not mentioning RERA number in advertisements

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority, in January 2021, issued an order against Casa Grand Builder Private Limited directing the realtor to pay Rs. 10 lakh penalty for not mentioning RERA registration number in an advertisement. The advertisement was pertaining to projects at Sholinganallur, Manapakkam, Mogappair, ECR, Medavakkam, Thalambur-OMR and other locations. The advertisement was issued in November 2020.





Following the advertisement, the Authority issued a show cause notice, for which the promoter issued an reply saying the RERA numbers could not be mentioned due to space constraint. The Authority did not accept the reply and imposed a penalty of Rs. 10 lakh.





Following the order, the promoter approached the Tribunal with an appeal against the order of Authority. Hearing the appeal, Tribunal - chaired by Justice B Rajendran - pointed out that Section 3 of the RERA Act commences as 'no promoter shall advertise without registratoin'. "Likewise Section 11 (2) commences as 'the advertisement or prospectus issued or published by the promoter shall mention prominently the website address of the authority,,, and include the registration number...," the Tribunal stated.





The Tribunal also noted that the Section 61 of the Act empowers the Regulatory Authority to impose penalty which may extend upto 5 per cent of the estimated cost of the real estate project. But the Authority has imposed penalty a sum of Rs. 10 lakh only.





"In the result, the appeal is dismissed and the order of the Regulatory Authority is modified by imposing further penalty of Rs. 10 lakh under Section 61 of RERA Act, in addition to the penalty imposed by the Regulatory Authority," the order said.





The promoter should pay Rs. 20 lakh, after deducting already deposited amount, before the Authority within a month from the date of receipt of the order.