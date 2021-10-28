Victim chases snatchers' bike in car, rams them in Arumbakkam

Chennai :

The victim H Suriyan of Kolathur was waiting near the Retteri flyover at Thathankuppam on Tuesday night when two men on a bike threatened him at knife point to part with his valuables.





The duo fled the spot with Suriyan's phone and Rs 1,000. Suriyan got alerted and he chased the duo's bike. In Arumbakkam, Suriyan hit the two-wheeler and made the robbery duo fall off the bike.





Traffic police personnel who were a few metres away rushed to the spot and inquiries revealed that the men on the bike were the culprits. Since they did not suffer injuries in the fall, they were handed over to Korattur police.





The victim's phone and the two-wheeler used for the offence was retrieved and the accused identified as D Bhaskar alias Hari (31) of Ayanavaram and M Akash (21) of Ayanavaram were remanded in judicial custody.





Similarly, Nolambur police arrested two men who robbed an expensive mobile phone from a DMK functionary. The accused Spanish Kumar (29) of Ambattur and Selvakumar (23) were secured by passers-by and handed over to police. They were remanded based on a complaint from Rajan of Nolambur, a DMK functionary. The incident happened on Tuesday night.