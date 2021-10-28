Incidence of stroke becoming common in youngsters, say doctors

Chennai :

"There is inadequate time for warning symptoms and time before they suffer a stroke. There are incidence of stroke in youngsters as young as 20 years old and several lifestyle factors contribute to the same. If an individual witnesses symptoms of loss of balance or vision, drooping of arms, or loss of speech, the patient needs an early intervention as these indicate signs of stroke," says Dr S Karthikeyan, consultant interventional neurologist at Apollo Hospitals.





Doctors say that bleeding or a clot in the arteries or veins of the brain can cause a clot. "Alcohol consumption has increased manifold among youngsters in past 5 years and alcohol leads to dehydration causing thickening of the blood that forms clots. Irregular sleep patterns and low intake of healthy food, high blood sugar levels and high blood pressure adds to the risk of stroke," said Dr Karthikeyan





He added that stroke is no longer a disease of the old age and it does not cause disability for life if treated properly at the right time. We have the advanced treatment available to treat the clot on similar lines as a clot is removed in the heart using a stent," he said.





Neurologists say that it is important to read the signs and symptoms of stroke as stroke can progress for about a week since onset in spite of appropriate and adequate treatment.





"If one is diagnosed early and if there is no haemorrhage, they may be given a clot busting drug to dissolve the clot. Blood thinners called anti-platelet drugs such as aspirin, clopidogrel, dipyridamole may be given if no haemorrhage. Statins which reduce cholesterol may be added and control of Diabetes and High blood pressure will be optimised," says Dr K Bhanu, director of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Dr Mehtas Hospital.





She added that stroke is an emergency and it has different symptoms in different persons depending on region of brain affected. Thus, identification of the symptoms at the right time is important.