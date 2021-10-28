Thu, Oct 28, 2021

Food delivery executive found dead at Thiru Vi Ka Nagar

Published: Oct 28,2021

A 40-year-old man was found dead with bleeding injuries in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar on Tuesday night and the police have launched for suspects who killed him.

Representative Image
Chennai: The deceased, Mani of Perambalur district, was staying at a friend’s house in Perambur and working as a food delivery executive. He was married and separated, the police said. On Tuesday night, police personnel on patrol received information about a man lying unconscious at a corporation park on Pallavan Salai and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. The Thiru Vi Ka Nagar police registered a case of murder since he had bleeding injuries and ascertained his identity. Investigation revealed that he was hacked to death by a group of men in a dispute over ganja. A hunt has been launched for the suspects and a few have been detained for interrogation.
