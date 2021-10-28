17 killed in mishaps caused by stray cattle in Tiruvallur this year

At least 17 people were killed in accidents caused by stray cattle in Tiruvallur district this year so far, said police. Stray cattle have been a big menace for motorists in the district, be it on the highways or narrow stretches.
Chennai: More accidents are reported during the night hours during poor light as cattle lay in the middle of the roads. As many as 35 accidents caused by cattle were reported in different parts of the district and in some cases, the cattle too have died, said police. To prevent such accidents, Tiruvallur police have instructed cattle owners not to let the bovines wander on the road failing which they would be imprisoned for up to three years and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 as per the Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997. Action will also be initiated under the IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the stray cattle will be sent to the government cow sheds, said police. Those who want to report about stray cattle menace in Tiruvallur district can do so over the phone by dialling 63799 04848 or on WhatsApp.
