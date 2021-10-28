Man arrested for attacking court staff while issuing summons in Padi

The Korattur police arrested a 64-year-old man for attacking a court staff while issuing a summons in Padi.
Chennai: The incident happened on Tuesday morning when Neelamegam (54), working at Ambattur court, visited Prabu’s house on Yadava street in Padi to issue a summons in connection with his divorce case. As he was not present at the house, Neelamegam asked Prabu’s father Manivannan to accept the summon, but the latter allegedly refused. When Neelamegam tried to paste the summon on the house door as per procedure, Manivannan reportedly slapped Neelamegam. The victim complained to the magistrate and as per his directions, a complaint was lodged at the Korattur police station. A case was registered and Manivannan (64) was arrested and remanded on Wednesday.
