Two repeat offenders held with five kg ganja in Perumbakkam

Police arrested two men and seized five kg of ganja from them in Perumbakkam on Tuesday.
Chennai: The Perumabakkam police who received information that ganja is being supplied in the locality went for a patrol in plain clothes on Tuesday evening and found two men supplying ganja in Ezhil Nagar 9th block. The police surrounded and nabbed the duo and they were identified as Surya (22) of Perumbakkam and Moorthy (21) of Thoraipakkam. The police seized five kg ganja from them and during interrogation found they had several cases pending against them. They had brought ganja from Natrajan, a local history-sheeter who was supplying ganja in the locality. The police arrested Surya and Moorthy and a search is on to nab Natrajan who is missing.
