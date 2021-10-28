Salem duo held for trying to sell fake gold jewellery in Adambakkam

Chennai :

Dolaram Choudhary (45) of Kakkan Nagar in Adambakkam owns a pawn shop in the locality. On Tuesday evening, two persons came to his shop and gave a seven-sovereign gold chain to Dolaram and received Rs 20,000 from him. Police said after they went Dolaram noticed that the jewellery was not made of gold and was just a gold-coated one. Soon he approached Adambakkam police and filed a complaint and also handed over the clips of CCTV footage to the police.





The police, on checking other pawn shops in the locality, noticed the same two about to get inside a pawn shop in Nanganallur. The police surrounded and arrested both of them and they were taken to the Adambakkam police station. During the inquiry, they were identified as Radha (35) and Ganesh (33) from Selam and they had come to Chennai with gold-plated jewellery and had cheated many pawn shops in the suburbs. Police said a few more men and women had come to Chennai along with them. The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the others in the team.