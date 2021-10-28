Grama sabha meetings not conducted efficiently: Survey

Chennai :

According to the survey, revenue and expenditure details were not shown to the villagers in around 79 per cent of grama sabhas. Also, 63 per cent grama sabhas failed to read out the revenue and expenditure details. As per the rules, villagers can examine the revenue and expenditure details.





Grama sabha meetings were conducted across the State on October 2. Following this, Arappor Iyakkam conducted a social media survey. As many as 535 persons from 431 village panchayats took part in the survey. It may be noted that the grama sabha meeting in the state was conducted after 20 months.





The survey also revealed that 75 per cent of the surveyed village administrations failed to announce the grama sabhas before seven days. Demands of participants were not entered into the registers in 59 per cent grama sabhas.





“Grama sabha meetings conducted in the State had not fulfilled their intention. Awareness about the Grama sabha was not created in 75 per cent villages,” the report pointed out.





Arappor Iyakkam urged the government to inform the villagers about the grama sabha before seven days and the district collectors should ensure this. Also, training sessions should be given to heads of village panchayats on conducting the meeting.





“The government should conduct surveys across the state after grama sabha meetings. The surveys will help to attain improvement,” the NGO opined.