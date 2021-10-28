Builder found dead with throat slit at burial ground near Selaiyur

A 33-year-old builder was found dead with throat slit at a burial ground near Selaiyur on Wednesday.
Chennai: The police identified the deceased as Manjunathan of Irumbiliyur, married to Divya Bharathi (28) a year ago. Police said more than 60 people are working under him. Recently, since the rates of the construction materials increased, he had to stop work in many construction sites and could not pay salaries to the workers. On Tuesday, Manjunathan did not return home till late at night. His wife Divya Bharathi approached Selaiyur police and his relatives searched for him at construction sites. On Wednesday morning the villagers noticed Manjunathan lying dead in a burial ground in Mappedu with a slit throat. The police recovered a knife with bloodstains and an empty liquor bottle from near the body. A case of unnatural death has been registered and police are probing whether Manjunathan committed suicide or was murdered.
