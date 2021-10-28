Woman professor with private college dies in road mishap near Madipakkam

A 38-year-old woman, working as a professor with a private college in Selaiyur, died in an accident near Madipakkam on Tuesday.
Chennai: The deceased S Abinaya of S Kolathur near Kovilambakkam was returning home on a scooter from the college on Tuesday evening when nearing Kovilambakkam, a sewage tanker lorry tried to overtake. However, the driver lost control and rammed the lorry on the scooter throwing Abinaya on the road only to be run over by the same lorry. St Thomas Mount traffic police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet Government Hospital. The police registered a case and after a search arrested lorry driver Rahmatullah (34) of Kovilambakkam. Further inquiry is on.
