Sexual Harassment Case: Madras HC dismisses plea by suspended Spl DGP

Chennai :

The accused, facing charges of sexually harassing a woman IPS officer during a bandobast duty in February, filed the present petition to transfer the case to the judicial magistrate court having jurisdiction on the place where the offence was alleged to have been committed.





Justice P Velmurugan before whom the petition came up on Wednesday, refused to accept the contention of Rajesh Das that the Villupuram CJM lacked jurisdiction to try the case as the cause of action was elsewhere and directed the trial court to complete the case within three months.





The accused contended that since the alleged offence was said to have occurred between Namakkal and Ulundurpet, the Villupuram court does not have territorial jurisdiction over the case and hence the proceedings be stayed.