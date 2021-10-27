Palm jaggery, heritage rice, millet-based sweets gain prominence this Deepavali

These handmade sweets are healthy and nutritious
Chennai:
Stalin Baluchamy’s Motherway has come up with Deepavali boxes consisting of sweets and balls made with palm jaggery, peanuts, cashews, and badam.
“Youngsters are slowly getting to know about the benefits of palm jaggery and started enquiring about it. Not many like the taste of palm jaggery. So, to attract youth, we have prepared our traditional palm jaggery sweets with cashews, badam, flax seeds, and chia seeds. Our Deepavali special sweet boxes include palm jaggery badam-peanut mixed softball, palm jaggery cashew-peanut mixed softball, palm jaggery chia-peanut mixed softball, palm jaggery flax seed bar, palm jaggery white sesame bar, and more,” says Stalin.
The entrepreneur adds that palm jaggery-based sweets last long unlike other store-bought ones.
“Our combination of right ingredients gives good shelf life. All the ingredients are procured from authentic sources. We wanted more people to buy palm jaggery sweets that have great health benefits.”
Ready to cook rice blends are a wholesome meal
Spirit of the Earth's Deepavali hamper Light Up Together includes three ready to cook artisanal heritage rice blends.
"One of the best things that happened over the last one and half years is that more and more people have been cooking at home, dining together as a family, and choosing healthier meals. This inspired us and we got creative in the kitchen. We have made easy-to-cook, wholesome family meals to welcome the festive season," says Jayanthi Somasundaram of Spirit of the Earth. The organic heritage rice blends include sweet, spice, and savory blends.
"The sweet rice blend is a smooth and creamy Manipur black rice kheer that is rich in protein and full of antioxidants. Spiced rice blend is a traditional breakfast dish using thooyamalli rice and seasoned with homegrown spices. A fragrant and flavourful grain is used to create a savory herb rice blend with mixed herb seasoning. Each artisanal heritage rice blend comes with a brief note on the grain along with ingredients and cooking instructions." she adds.
Millet sweets, savouries are loaded with nutrients
Namma Farm has come up with nutritious N sweets, savories made with traditional rice, millets, cow ghee, and cold-pressed groundnut oil. Himakiran of Namma Farm tells us that the sweets are available in half and one kg pack. "We have come up with two gift boxes for this festival.
These boxes contain standard south Indian sweets like adhirasar, ladoo, Mysore pak, etc. made with millets. We have procured sweets from small-scale farmers in Thindivanam and Villupuram.
Some of the sweets include kambu Mysore pak, thinai tadoo, mapillal samba athirasam, samai mixture, and varagu murukku.
