Palm jaggery, heritage rice, millet-based sweets gain prominence this Deepavali

Spirit of the Earth's Deepavali hamper Light Up Together includes three ready to cook artisanal heritage rice blends.





"One of the best things that happened over the last one and half years is that more and more people have been cooking at home, dining together as a family, and choosing healthier meals. This inspired us and we got creative in the kitchen. We have made easy-to-cook, wholesome family meals to welcome the festive season," says Jayanthi Somasundaram of Spirit of the Earth. The organic heritage rice blends include sweet, spice, and savory blends.





"The sweet rice blend is a smooth and creamy Manipur black rice kheer that is rich in protein and full of antioxidants. Spiced rice blend is a traditional breakfast dish using thooyamalli rice and seasoned with homegrown spices. A fragrant and flavourful grain is used to create a savory herb rice blend with mixed herb seasoning. Each artisanal heritage rice blend comes with a brief note on the grain along with ingredients and cooking instructions." she adds.





Millet sweets, savouries are loaded with nutrients



