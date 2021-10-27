Maoist absconding from Jharkhand nabbed in Chennai

Chennai :

The accused, Sukar Ganjhu, had been working at a construction site in Ennore for the last two months and was secured based on information received from Hasaribag police from Jharkhand.





"There was no seizure from him and he did not seem to have been hiding in the city with any plan," said an official.





He was part of the contract labour force engaged in the construction of TNHB flats in Ennore, said police.





Hasaribag police who received a tipoff about his hideout alerted Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner Sundaravathanam and the team searched for him and secured Sukar Ganjhu.





Hasaribag police are on their way to the city to arrest him, added the official.