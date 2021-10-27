Vijayabhaskar probe after Deepavali

On Monday, Vijayabhaskar left around 7 pm from DVAC office, only after he submitted a written request to go home.
Chennai: MR Vijayabhaskar former transport minister, an accused in a disproportionate asset case booked by DVAC, who was grilled for the second day on Tuesday, has been asked to appear for another round of inquiry after Deepavali. On Monday, the former minister left around 7 pm from DVAC office, only after he submitted a written request to go home. He was asked to return on Tuesday morning. “On Tuesday Vijayabhaskar, appeared again and was inquired till 1.30 pm. He requested to allow him to attend to a matter related to writ petition filed by him in the HC related to Panchayat VP election in Karur and requested to continue probe after Deepavali,” official said.
