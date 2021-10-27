Buy sweets from Aavin, writes Irai Anbu

Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu has requested all department secretaries to procure sweets from Aavin (Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation) for Deepavali and other government events henceforth.
Chennai: In a letter to department secretaries, Irai Anbu said, “To support the livelihood of milk producing farmers, I request you to procure sweets from Aavin, if you intend to distribute sweets to labourers and employees of public sector undertakings attached to your departments for the ensuing Deepavali festival.” A 500 gm assortment of five sweets is sold for Rs 425, he said advising his secretaries to make good use of Aavin products made in pure ghee.
