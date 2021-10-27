Body of woman techie from Bengaluru found at rented house

Chennai :

The deceased, Sushmita of Bengaluru, was employed at an IT firm in the city, said the police. She had been staying at a high-rise apartment on Water Canal Road in Korattur for over a year. On Monday, her landlord, Arunkumar, visited the house, as Sushmita had not paid rent for the last three months. As there was no response, he opened the door with spare keys and found the decomposed body. The Korattur police sent it for autopsy. A case was been registered and the body was handed over to her father on Tuesday.



