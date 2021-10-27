Wed, Oct 27, 2021

Body of woman techie from Bengaluru found at rented house

Published: Oct 27,202104:20 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found in a rented house in Korattur on Monday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The deceased, Sushmita of Bengaluru, was employed at an IT firm in the city, said the police. She had been staying at a high-rise apartment on Water Canal Road in Korattur for over a year. On Monday, her landlord, Arunkumar, visited the house, as Sushmita had not paid rent for the last three months. As there was no response, he opened the door with spare keys and found the decomposed body. The Korattur police sent it for autopsy. A case was been registered and the body was handed over to her father on Tuesday.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations