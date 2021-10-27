Wed, Oct 27, 2021

23-year-old man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend

:A spurned lover who hurled murder threats at his ex-girlfriend for developing a relationship with another person was arrested in Valasaravakkam.

Representative image
Chennai:
The accused, Karthik (23), of Karambakkam, and the victim of the same locality were in a relationship for more than four years. However, the girl recently started avoiding him citing his behaviour. But Karthik who came to know that the 21-year-old girl is in a relationship with another man reached her house a week ago and threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend if she did not get back with him. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case and arrested Karthik. He was remanded in judicial custody.

