23-year-old man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend

Chennai :

The accused, Karthik (23), of Karambakkam, and the victim of the same locality were in a relationship for more than four years. However, the girl recently started avoiding him citing his behaviour. But Karthik who came to know that the 21-year-old girl is in a relationship with another man reached her house a week ago and threatened to kill her and her new boyfriend if she did not get back with him. Based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the Valasaravakkam police registered a case and arrested Karthik. He was remanded in judicial custody.



