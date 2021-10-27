DVAC slaps DA case on ex-Alandur sub-registrar

Chennai :

The agency has slapped a case on J Jeyaprakash, a resident of Nolambur who is now posted in Chits and Society section in Thoothukudi, under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.





During the check period from March 2013 to November 2020, he had held the post of sub-registrar in Alandur, during which he allegedly accumulated a major portion of assets/pecuniary resources in his name and in the name of his family members, officials said.





During the check period, the accused official intentionally enriched himself by abusing his period of office at various places. Though none of his family members has sufficient pecuniary means, he was found to have acquired and in possession of the properties, the DVAC said in the FIR.





In the beginning of the check period, the value of the assets of the accused officer stood at Rs 47.9 lakh. But at the end of the check period, the value of his assets had shot up to Rs 1.42 crore.





After calculating his genuine income, expenditure and likely savings, the DVAC estimated the value of his disproportionate assets at Rs 76.4 lakh. The FIR further noted that he intentionally enriched himself by misusing his official capacity.





160 sovereigns, Rs 29 lakh found





in health official’s locker





The DVAC seized 160 sovereign and Rs 29 lakh from the bank locker belonging to the Deputy Director of Health Services in Kancheepuram on Tuesday.





Last week, the Kancheepuram DVAC sleuths had seized unaccounted money of Rs 1,66,910 from Palani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Rs 26,490 from Sreenivasan, Block Health Supervisor, and Rs 8,900 from Elango, Block Health Officer.





Later, officials found Rs 3,22,900 unaccounted money from Palani’s house, and seized a bank locker key. On Tuesday morning, DVAC officials checked the locker and found unaccounted cash of Rs 29,80,500 and gold ornaments weighing 150 sovereigns. Further inquiry is on.



