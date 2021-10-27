Gang of three cheats over 100 persons in car-on-rent scheme

Chennai :

The arrested accused, Arunkumar (29) of Moulivakkam, exploited the struggles of cab owners during the lockdown and cheated them, said the police, adding that the main accused, Gowtham Raj of Moulivakkam, and his partner Ansari of Saidapet were still absconding.





Police said the trio offered up to Rs 30,000 per month as rent for vehicles during the lockdown, and even issued advertisements to attract vehicle owners. Believing that this could alleviate their financial hardships, many struggling taxi owners handed over their vehicles to them and received monthly rent for a few months.





However, the rent stopped coming and the trio remained unreachable over the phone. Those who approached their office in Mogappair found it closed. Based on a complaint, Nolambur police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.





Meanwhile, Arunkumar surrendered at Tambaram court on October 22 and Nolambur police took him into custody for interrogation. Based on his inputs, five cars were seized. He was sent in judicial remand again on Monday and the hunt is going on for his accomplices who are absconding.



