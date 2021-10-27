Auto drivers fleece Rs 19k for trip to Gummidipoondi from Chennai, three held

Chennai :

Among the victims, Uma Magesh Yadav and Magesh Thakur of Bihar are employees of a private company in New Gummidipoondi. On Sunday night, the duo reached Chennai Central Railway Station to pick up 13 new recruits from their hometown who reached the city by train.





In the wee hours of Monday, Uma Magesh booked three autorickshaws to take the 13 men to the company in Gummidipoondi, about 40 km away. However, when they reached the destination, the auto drivers demanded Rs 19,000 as fare. When Uma Magesh refused, they threatened and relieved him of the sum.





Based on Uma Magesh’s complaint, Gummidipoondi Sipcot police registered a case and arrested the auto drivers, identified as P Akash (22) and R Lenin (30) of Vyasarpadi, and K Balaji (30) of Choolai. They were remanded in judicial custody and the auto rickshaws were seized.





Auto driver, friend held





for robbing passenger





The Kodungaiyur police arrested a share auto driver and friend for robbing a passenger on Monday night. The incident happened when the victim, Saiful Shah (19), of Kannadasan Nagar, who works at a biriyani shop in Korukkupet, boarded an autorickshaw after work to reach home.





However, when he got down at Ezhil Nagar and paid Rs 20, the auto driver, S Balaji (29), of Korukkupet, allegedly demanded Rs 130. When Saiful refused, the driver, along with his friend, V Naresh (25), attacked the victim and robbed his phone. Based on his complaint, the Kodungaiyur police registered a case and arrested the two suspects.





The autorickshaw was seized before they were remanded in judicial custody.



