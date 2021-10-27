Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspects vaccine depot ahead of 7th mega drive

Chennai :

“As many as 11 types of vaccines such as BCV, OPV Rota, Penta, IPV, DPT, pneumococcal and conjunctivitis vaccine are being given to children as a step against diseases such as jaundice, diarrhoea, pneumonia, meningitis and COVID. All the vaccines are in stock and 9.42 lakh children and 10.43 lakh women need to be vaccinated,” he said.





He added that 44 lakh COVID vaccine doses were in stock for the mega vaccination camp. “Those who need the second dose should take advantage of the special camps as more than 60 lakh people are yet to be completely vaccinated,” he said.





The Minister and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan will attend an event organised by the Union Health Ministry in Delhi to discuss further steps of inoculation in the State on Wednesday.





“As many people are waiting for the second dose in TN, we will ask the Centre for additional 10 lakh doses immediately. Additional funds are needed to store and transport the vaccines safely. We will also urge the Centre to allocate funds for setting up of district government hospitals in 19 locations at a cost of Rs 950 crore,” he added.





He added that the incentive for frontline medical staff will be released next week. He urged the public to follow COVID protocols in view of the approaching festival season.





Subramanian will also request the Union Health Minister’s nod to start admission to 11 new Medical College Hospitals in Tamil Nadu this year. So far, only 850 seats have been allocated. A total of 1,650 students can be admitted. A request will be made for the admission of the remaining 800 students.



