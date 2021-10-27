Customs seizes 131 grams psychotropic substances from foreign parcels

Chennai :





In the third case, another parcel from Spain was examined and 10 grams of ganja was seized. In the final case, the parcel was from the Netherlands and was declared as model train parts. On examination, 261 light brown colour tablets suspected to be MDMA, weighing 118 grams were found. Psychotropic substances weighing 131 grams in total and 142 grams of ganja was seized under the provisions of NDPS Act on Tuesday.

