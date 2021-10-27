Chennai Police e-zine cover to feature star of the month: CoP Jiwal

Chennai :

“Every week, we have been rewarding about 30 to 35 personnel for the hard work or services beyond the call of duty. So, we thought why not recognise the best of them,” said Commissioner Jiwal.





While 90 per cent of the officials who are rewarded are from the ranks of constables to sub-inspectors, the star of the month recognition is open to all till the rank of Deputy Commissioner, added the officer.





Every month, the ‘star’ will be chosen the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) from a list of officials who have done outstanding work, which is prepared before the last day of the month. The Additional Commissioner and team will then pick the Star of the Month, and the selected official will be rewarded on the fifth of every month.





Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) J Loganathan said that the first suchaward would be bestowed on November 5.



