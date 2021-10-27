Chennai: Water supply to be suspended on Wednesday and Thursday

Chennai :

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Tuesday said drinking water supply to area 5—Egmore, Purasaiwalkam, Chindadripet, Triplicane, Choolai, Park Town, George Town, Sowcarpet, Veperty and surrounding areas—would be affected on Wednesday and Thursday due to shifting of pipelines for the construction of a stormwater drain near Elephant Gate Bridge on Wall Tax Road. An official release from the CMWSSB said that for the ensuing monsoon, the highways department is going to take up stormwater drain construction near Elephant Gate Bridge on Wall Tax Road. “Chennai Metro Water will shift the drinking water pipelines from Wednesday at 9 am to Thursday 6 pm and the water supply to area 5 will be stopped,” the release said, adding that the residents are advised to store adequate quantity of drinking water. For emergency use, residents could requesr water tankers through area engineer (Royapuram) on 8144930905.



