VCK man hacked to death

The deceased, K Ilangovan of Chetpet, was running a tea shop near a club on Mayor Chittibabu Street and was a VCK functionary, said police. While Ilangovan was talking to his friend Jayavel at the tea shop around 8.30 pm, six men reached the shop on two-wheelers. After seeing them, Ilangovan tried to flee from there, but the gang chased and hacked him multiple times with machetes before escaping from the spot.





Ilangovan was rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, but he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Tuesday. On information, Chetpet police registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





A few days ago, Ilangovan had lodged a complaint at Chetpet police station that a few men threatened his workers at the shop and had raised suspicion on a few persons. However, the police merely issued a CSR and did not probe his complaint, alleged Ilangovan’s relatives.





