RPF find 18 kg ganja in express train at Tambaram

Chennai :

RPF personnel recovered 18 kg ganja from an abandoned package found in an express train that reached Tambaram railway station on Tuesday. The Charminar Express from Telangana reached Tambaram on Tuesday morning. After the train stopped on the eighth platform, the RPF personnel got inside for a routine inspection and found five unclaimed packages underneath the seats. When they opened the packages, the officials found it contained ganja. The packages, totally weighing about 18 kg, were taken to the Tambaram RPF station, and were later handed over to Prohibition and Excise Department officials. The RPF officials are collecting details of all the 72 persons who travelled in the coach and are trying to identify the person who left the package on the train.



