Low-pressure to form in the next 24 hours: Meteorological Centre

“A cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of south Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. As the wind blows strongly at a speed of 40 kmph to 50 kmph in the Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, the fishermen are cautioned not to venture into the sea till October 31,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC).





Due to the low pressure, several districts of Tamil Nadu, including The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Madurai, Pudukkottai and coastal districts are likely to get rains for the next three days. Also, thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at a few places over Western Ghats districts, north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.





Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in the city reduced on Tuesday after the onset of the monsoon. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 32.2 degree Celsius and 32.5 degree Celsius respectively, while the minimum temperatures were 26.1 degree Celsius and 25.2 degree Celsius in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





According to RMC, Thoothukudi and Erode received the highest rainfall on Monday, 11 cm each, followed by The Nilgiris (9 cm), Tirupur (8 cm), and Pudukottai and Theni (7 cm) each.



