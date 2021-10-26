Chennai Air Customs seizes 131 grams of psychotropic substances

Chennai :

Chennai Air Customs, in a press release, said, "Seized...two parcels containing MDMA tablets with psychotropic substances and other two parcels containing 132 grams and 10 grams of Ganja respectively, at Foreign Post Office."





As per the press release, the first parcel had arrived from Netherland and was addressed to a person at Gundapalem, Andhra Pradesh. "On opening the parcel one greeting card containing 10 green colour tablets suspected to be MDMA (5 grams), 7 grams of Meth Crystals and 1gram of Amphetamine was found," they said. In the second parcel, as per the release, a postal parcel was destined to a person in Andhra Pradesh and had arrived from the USA. "The parcel was declared as 'Mens Aging Gift'. On examination, 132 grams of Ganja was found concealed inside a game cover box," Customs office informed.





As for the third parcel, a postal parcel that arrived from Spain was examined and it was found to contain 10 grams of Ganja concealed inside three layers of plastic covers. In the fourth parcel, the Customs office said that it had arrived from Netherland, and was declared as model train parts. On examination, 261 light brown colour tablets suspected to be MDMA (118 grams) was found.





"Totally, 131 grams of Psychotropic substances including MDMA tablets, Meth, Crystal, Amphetamine and 142 grams of Ganja were seized from four postal parcels under provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, read with the Customs Act, 1962," the press release informed. Further investigation into the case is in progress.