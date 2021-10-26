Exceptional cops to feature on cover of Chennai police magazine: Shankar Jiwal

Chennai :

The star of the month will also get a cash reward of Rs 6,000, apart from a special certificate crediting the cop for the work done by him. “Every week, we have been rewarding about 30 to 35 police personnel for their hard work or services for beyond the call of duty. So, we thought why not recognise the best of them all," said the Commissioner.





The Commissioner said that it is open to all cops upto the rank of Deputy Commissioner and the concerned officials should send a list of best cops among the subordiantes and send it to the Additional Commissioner (Headquarters) before the last day of the month. Additional Commissioner and team will finalise the Star of the Month before their day of the next month and the selected cop will be rewarded on the fifth of every month.





Ninty percent of the cops rewarded are from constables to sub-inspectors, but the star of the month is open to all, added the official.

Additional Commissioner (headquarters) J Loganathan said that the first cop will be awarded as the Star of the Month on November 5.