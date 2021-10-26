Woman techie found hanging at rented house in Korattur

Chennai :

The deceased Sushmita of Bengaluru was employed at a IT firm in the city and she was unmarried, said police.





While she had been staying at the house on a highrise apartment on Watercanal road inn Korattur for over a year, the landlord, Arunkumar, visited the house on Monday, since Sushmita did not pay rent for the last three months.





Since the door remained locked from inside, Arunkumar opened the door with spare keys and was shocked to find the woman hanging from the ceiling.





Since the body was decomposed, he immediately alerted Korattur police and the body was sent for post-mortem. Since there was no suicide note found on the phone, police are boy sure of the reason she took the extreme step for. A case has been registered and the body was handed over to his father after postmortem on Tuesday. Further investigation is on.