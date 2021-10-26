Three auto drivers held for extorting Rs 19,000 for trip to Gummidipoondi from Chennai Central

Chennai :

Among the victims, Uma Magesh Yadav and Magesh Thakur of Bihar are employees of a private company in New Gummidipoondi. On Sunday night, the duo reached Chennai Central to receive 13 new recruits from their hometown who reached the city by train.





In the wee hours of Monday, Uma Magesh booked three autorickshaws to take the 13 men to their company. However, when all 15 of them reached the company, the auto drivers demanded Rs 19,000 as fare, when Uma Magesh refused, they threatened him and relieved him of the sum.





Based on Uma Magesh's complaint, Gummidipoondi Sipcot police registered a case and arrested the auto drivers identified as P Akash (22) of Vyasarpadi, R Lenin (30) of Vyasarpadi and K Balaji (30) of Choolai. They were remanded in judicial custody and the auto-rickshaws were seized from them.