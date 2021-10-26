50-year-old man hacked to death by 6-member gang in Chetpet

Chennai :

The deceased, K Ilangovan of Chetpet, had been running a tea shop near a Malayali club on Mayor Chittibabu street and was a VCK functionary, said police.





Around 8.30 pm, Ilangovan was talking to his friend, Jayavel, at the tea shop when six men reached the shop in two-wheelers. Ilangovan tried to flee upon noticing them, but the gang chased him and hacked him multiple times with machetes before escaping from the spot.





Ilangovan was rushed to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Tuesday.





On information, Chetpet police have registered a case and have launched a hunt for the suspects.





Just a few days ago, Ilangovan had lodged a complaint at the Chetpet police station that a few men had threatened his workers at the shop and had raised suspicion on a few. However, police just issued a CSR and did not probe his complaint, alleged Ilangovan's relatives.





A case has been registered on the murder and police have launched a hunt for the suspects.