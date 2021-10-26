Vaccine second dose overdue for 8.34 lakh persons in Chennai

Chennai :

According to data, more than 6.12 lakh persons are yet to get their Covishield second doses as of Monday despite the actual due getting elapsed. Similarly, more than 2.22 lakh persons have missed their due date for Covaxin second dose.





Of the 6.12 lakh persons who missed their Covishield second doses, 3.13 lakh persons should have received their shots more than six weeks ago.





Also, around 1.48 lakh persons missed their due date by less than two weeks. As per the government norms, a second dose should be administered after 84 days, which is 12 weeks.





Similarly, of the 2.22 lakh persons who missed their Covaxin second dose, 1.34 lakh persons should have taken their second doses more than six weeks ago. Also, around 37,500 persons have missed their due date by less than two weeks. Covaxin second dose should be taken four weeks after taking the first dose.





Meanwhile, Chennai Corporation data suggests that currently, the number of persons taking second doses is higher than the number of persons taking first doses. During the mega vaccination camp conducted on Saturday, the civic body administered 2.03 lakh doses of which 1.26 lakh were second doses. Only around 77,000 were first doses.





“We have covered more than 85 per cent of the eligible population in the city with first doses. So, the number of persons coming for the first dose will be lower than the persons coming for the second dose. We are also sending alerts to the persons, who are due for their second doses,” a Chennai Corporation official said.





In several divisions in the city, almost all the willing persons took at least one dose. “Several residents still refuse to take the vaccine despite repeated requests. Therefore the number of first doses may not increase,” a sanitary inspector said.