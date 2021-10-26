NE monsoon has set in over TN, Pondy: Met

Chennai :

The Regional Meteorological Department said in view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the Southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on Monday. “Simultaneously with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the Northeast monsoon rains have commenced over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area and adjoining areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe,” it said.





“Many places across the State received heavy rainfall on Sunday with Pulipatti in Madurai receiving the highest of 11 cm of rainfall, followed by 10 cm of rainfall in Pudukottai,” said S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology.





Heavy rains predicted for several places in southern districts





The Regional Meteorological Department said the southern districts are expected to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. Thunderstorm with heavy rain is likely to occur at several places including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Pudukottai, Tirupur, Karur, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Tiruvarur districts.





“A low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and strengthen westwards around October 28. Widespread rainfall is expected across the State and the weather system can bring heavy rainfall to Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts. Heavy showers with thunderstorms will develop at several places in the southern districts and districts along the Western Ghats.





Meanwhile, Chennai and the suburbs are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours as the sky will be generally cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is 25 degrees Celsius.





The Met officials said that the rainfall in the month of October is about 18 cm, while the average rainfall used to be around 14 cm only.