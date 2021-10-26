Nurturing talent in filmmaking: UGC wants HEIs to help creative minds on campus

Chennai :

In a circular to Vice-Chancellors of all universities and principals of all colleges in Tamil Nadu, the commission said that a letter received from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of information and Broadcasting regarding the proposal to organise a programme, sought selection of 75 young creative minds under various categories of film-making like direction, editing, cinematography, sound recording, acting, playback singing, production design and scriptwriting, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.





A total of 75 creative minds will be selected by a committee comprising eminent film personalities. The committee will shortlist 150 applicants from all the entries received and then select the finest ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ from them.





Accordingly, the selected applicants will get an opportunity to participate in all the major activities of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (lFFl), including the valuable masterclasses and in-conversation sessions scheduled from November 20-28 in Goa.





The festival shall also cover the travel and accommodation of each selected candidate. The duration of the video and audio or representational work submitted should preferably be under five minutes and not more than ten minutes, including credits.





The films may be in their original language but ‘must’ be subtitled in English. The films accredited to the candidate shall not be older than three years as of October 1.





The UGC said the applicants may participate by sending in their duly filled and scanned application forms latest by October 25 at india75.iffi@gmail.com. This form is available on the websites: www.dff.gov.in and www.iffigoa.org.





Each application form should be accompanied by functional links of the films accredited for the candidate’s specific skill.











