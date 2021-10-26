IIT-M consortium to support AI industries

Chennai :

The consortium will enable the industries members to learn about the scientific developments and latest trends in AI and Data Science through broad-based interaction with the Centre and its faculty members and access to the events and workshops organised by RBCDSAI.





RBCDSAI Consortium Membership is an opportunity for the members to establish themselves early as key players in the Data Science and Al space, with the potential to secure new and significant revenue streams.





The consortium membership will also facilitate enhanced interaction with the RBCDSAI research ecosystem and help develop a specialised workforce that can benefit member companies. It will also act as a forum that leverages synergistic capabilities of the eventual users, solution providers, solution platform developers and academicians.





Currently, the Centre offers two membership plans to the interested industries: Platinum and Silver. Both the membership plans will enable priority access to four RBCDSAI events - Colloquia, quarterly workshops, industry conclave and annual research showcase. Also, the centre will organise two special half-day workshops on their voted topic of interest from a slate for its members.