History-sheeter Ennore Dhanasekaran nabbed near Tiruchy

History-sheeter ‘Ennore’ Dhanasekaran has been arrested by city police from his hideout in Tiruchy. Police said that he has been smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh.
Chennai: Dhanasekaran, who has 51 cases pending against him including seven murders and several extortion cases, has been absconding since earlier this year, said the police. Recently, Ennore police intercepted a two-wheeler rider at Athipattu flyover and seized 22 kg ganja from him. He was identified as Karthikeyan (40) of Perambur and the investigation revealed that he is an associate of Dhanasekaran. Based on his inputs, a special team of Madhavaram Deputy Commissioner Sundaravatham rushed to Vengur near Tiruchy and secured him along with two aides Sasikumar and Mathivanan. Police said that Karthikeyan was supposed to deliver the contraband to the duo. Though he continues to extort businessmen, nobody comes forward to lodge a complaint against him since he murdered a contractor by hurling country bombs in 2018, said the police. “He has also started ganja smuggling since it is a thriving business in southern districts,” said police. All four were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.
