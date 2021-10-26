Head constable’s daughter killed as garbage truck collides with bike in Kolathur

A police head constable’s daughter was killed on Monday after a garbage truck rammed the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on in Kolathur.
Chennai: The deceased, S Sudarvizhi, was a Class 9 student at a private school while her father Suresh is a head constable at Sastri Nagar police station. The incident happened around 9.20 am at Red Hills when she was on her way to school riding pillion on a two-wheeler with her father’s friend Jagannathan. A garbage truck collided head-on with the bike. In the impact, Sudarvizhi fell off the bike and was run over by a truck. She was rushed to a private hospital, but she was declared brought dead. Jagannathan too suffered injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Traffic investigation police have registered a case and further investigation is on.
