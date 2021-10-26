US-returned 35-year-old techie falls to death in Mahabalipuram resort

A 35-year-old software engineer died after falling from the second floor of a resort in Mahabalipuram on Sunday.
Chennai: The deceased, S Sudarsan of Hastinapuram in Chromepet, who was working as a software engineer in the US, had returned last year after losing the job due to COVID. Two days ago, Sudarsan and friends went to a resort in Mahabalipuram, which belongs to one of their friends. They had a party and danced on the terrace, said the police, adding that Sudarsan got drunk and slipped from the second floor. He suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the locality but there he was declared brought dead. The Mamallapuram police have registered a case and sent the body for post-mortem examination. The police are conducting a thorough investigation to rule out any foul play.
