Women fight it out inside Chennai bar over noisy phone call, arrested

Two women were arrested by the police after a squabble turned into a physical fight at a bar in a hotel in Guindy on Sunday night.
Chennai: Police identified the two as Sowmiya (35), a beautician from Teynampet, and Meera (32), an online trader from Iyambakkam. While she was inside the bar, Meera received a phone call, which she attended and started to speak in a loud voice. This irked Sowmiya, who was seated in the next table, and asked her to talk quietly. Angry over being chided, Meera allegedly abused Sowmiya. It soon escalated into a noisy quarrel, finally ending in physical attack. The staff tried to separate them but after the attempt failed, the hotel manager informed the St Thomas Mount police station. A team from there took both the women to the police station. A case was registered both of them were arrested. Police said Sowmiya already has a pending case against her for fighting inside a bar in Teynampet.
Conversations