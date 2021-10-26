Customs finds gold inside abandoned polythene bag in Chennai airport toilet

Customs officials at the Chennai airport seized gold worth Rs 1.59 crore, including from an unclaimed plastic bag in the toilet, and arrested two passengers.
Chennai: During field surveillance on Saturday, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) found a polythene bag lying unclaimed inside the dustbin beneath the garbage cover in the toilet of the arrival hall of the international terminal. It was found to contain gold foil with silver coating wrapped in carbon paper. On extraction, gold ingot weighing 1.8 kg, valued at Rs 87.82 lakh, was recovered and seized under the Customs Act, 1962. In the second incident, two men who arrived from Sharjah were intercepted at the exit based on intelligence. On examination, they found seven gold bundles concealed in their rectum. On extraction, 1.47 kg gold, valued at Rs 71.72 lakh, was recovered. It was seized, and the passengers were held. Further investigation is on.
