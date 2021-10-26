Chennai: Family protects accused from police, lands in prison

Chennai :

The main accused M Vignesh of Old Washermenpet already has eight cases pending against him. A few weeks ago, he snatched 12 sovereigns from a passenger at Royapuram railway station and the police launched a hunt for him.





On Sunday, based on a tip-off that Vignesh visited his house at Bojarajan Nagar, the police rushed to the spot. However, Vignesh’s family members refused to cooperate with the police and tried to attack them to save Vignesh.





However, the team led by inspector Franwin Dany, managed to secure Vignesh and seized 1.250 kg ganja and 270 tablets used for drug abuse.





Based on Vignesh’s inputs his accomplices M Karthik and M Ashok were also secured. Since Vignesh’s family members created a ruckus and tried to attack police personnel, police arrested 14 of them including Vignesh’s parents - Shanthi and Mohan, wife Sasikala and other relatives. All of them were remanded in judicial custody on Monday.