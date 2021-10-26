3 arrested with hashish, magic mushroom honey in Chennai

Chennai :

A press release from the NCB said that the officers of NCB, Madurai intercepted a domestic courier parcel at Pudukkottai on Saturday and two people, who came to receive the parcel were apprehended. On examination of the parcel, 620 gm of hashish oil was recovered and seized. Preliminary enquiries revealed that the main receiver was from Coimbatore. He too was apprehended on Sunday.





Subsequent house search of kingpin resulted in the recovery of 21.48 gm of hashish and 221 gm of magic mushroom honey (psilocybin). They have confessed to trafficking drugs for distribution of the same in Pudukkottai and other parts of South India. The NCB noted that magic mushrooms are popular among addicts because it contains a chemical which has an intoxication effect.











