Activists urge the government to declare dwarfism as a severe disability

Chennai :

Currently, growth retardation has not been regarded as a disability by the Commissionerate, and members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) urged the state government to regard it as a disability so that the challenges that dwarf people face on a daily basis can be overcome.





"The infrastructure of public spaces and transportation should be made in accordance with the convenience of dwarf people also. Apart from declaring dwarfism as a disability, they should also be given an allowance of ₹3,000 as they also face issues of limited job opportunities and thus, financial problems," said S Namburajan, secretary of TARATDAC.





On account of International Dwarfism Awareness Day, he said that there are limitations in delivering medical services such as transplantation to people with limited growth. He urged the government to arrange special hostels with food facilities should in each district for dwarf people and free bus travel across the State on government buses should be made for dwarf people.





Adding to the same, disability Rights activist Pa Jansirani said that a state-wide awareness campaign needs to be done to prevent bullying of those with Dwarfism as the people with growth retardation go through bullying and limited opportunities in all sectors.





Meanwhile, the officials with the State Commissionerate for the welfare of Differently-abled say that the allowance is being given to those with growth retardation and there is a request to increase the same, which will be considered. "We have received their requests and the same will be forwarded to the senior officials of the Department for the Welfare of Differently abled person and decisions on encouraging job opportunities shall be made," a senior official from the department said.