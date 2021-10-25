SRMIST presents Tamil academy awards for 2021

Chennai :

The event was presided by the founder chancellor of SRM group of institution and the Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) Dr TR Paarivendhar, National Award-winning lyricist Vairamuthu and Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar.





Present on the occasion were SRMIST’s Pro Chancellor (Administration) Ravi Pachamoothoo, president S Niranjan, Vice Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy and Tamil Peraayam president Karu Nagarajan among others.





Speaking on how the SRMIST has been hosting Tamil Peraayam Awards each year, Paarivendhar said, “these awards have always been stepping stones to bigger awards, like Sahitya Akademi Award.” Addressing students, he said that such awards should motivate them to take up Tamil learning and teach others as well. He insisted that students should be proud of their mother tongue and take efforts to patronize it. In his concluding remark, he said, “these awards will be given each year to encourage many more to promote the language all over the world.” Urging students to give more time for literature, Ravi Pachamoothoo said, “students always need to be enthusiastic when coming to studying Tamil. Studying gives us knowledge, but literature allows us to think.” “Students need to learn from Paarivendhar,” said lyricist Vairamuthu. Addressing students he said that it is very important for each one of them to leave a mark in this world through literature and education.





He too urged students to become patrons of Tamil and use technology to take it all around the world. “The only way we can promote Tamil is through the students. It is also important not to have low self-esteem or high self-esteem as both will lead to the destruction of oneself,” he advised them.