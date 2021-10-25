Great Lakes launches exclusive alumni rewards programme

Chennai :

The launch event was held virtually at its mega alumni meet - Confluence 2021 recently. This unique rewards programme comes as a first for an Indian B-school Institution. Great Lakes has set up a seamless rewards programme to strengthen its alumni relations further and to build a well-connected, awesome active alumni (AAA) community across the globe.





The focus of this programme is to Connect, Communicate and Create relations between the Great Lakes Institute of Management and its alumni. The institute is offering its alumni a chance to choose rewards from over 300 renowned brands across Travel, Hospitality, Lifestyle, F&B, and more.





The institute has partnered with renowned brands like Adidas, Amazon, Myntra, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Zomato, Big Basket, Book My Show, ClearTrip, Croma, MakeMyTrip, Flipkart, Hidesign, Home Center, Lenovo, Nike, O2 Spa, Philips, Pizza Hut, Puma, Reliance Digital, Westside, Yatra, Samsung among other top brands.