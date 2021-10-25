Expo to lend helping hand to retailers hit by pandemic

Chennai :

According to Monika Madhyan, co-founder, Sutraa, one of the organisations that is holding a special exhibition in the city ahead of the festival, the retail sector was particularly affected due to the COVID pandemic for more than a year.





The plan is to help the retail sector to come out of the struggle they have been facing due to the pandemic, she added.





“This is our first exhibition in Chennai, with an exciting line-up of more than 70 designer labels. There are some talented young designers making their debut in the city. So, we are inviting the people to come to the exhibition to extend support to them,” said Monika.





The organisation is putting up stalls at Hyatt Regency on October 25 and 26, where ethnic wear, handloom sarees, accessories, home decors and things for children will be on display and sale.





Another such effort is the exhibition organised by entrepreneurs Ishitha, Ghun Jain, and Shiri Chandhana at Amethyst Café on weekends. They have various stalls, including clothing, accessories, bakers, etc.





“The exhibition is organised to help COVID-impacted people. So we chose brands that started during the pandemic and got stuck without being able to sell their wares. To extend our support during this festive season, we have set up the exhibition along with 40 brands with retailers from Chennai, Coimbatore and Thanjavur,” added Jain.





She claimed that the event received a positive response from the customers, which has left the retailers enthused.