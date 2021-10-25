Chennai man declared brain dead after fall, family donates his organs

Chennai :

The deceased D Kamalesh of Ayyavoo Colony was a private firm employee and the incident happened on Friday morning. Since larvae had formed on the tree branch, Kamalesh wanted to remove it to prevent the insects from entering the house.





However, he slipped from the terrace and fell to the ground. He was rushed to a private hospital but was declared brain dead on Saturday evening.





While his family members have come forward to donate his organs, Aminjikarai police have registered a case and further investigation is on.